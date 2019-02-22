Gully Boy: It's a century for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt!

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office within 8 days of its release. The film hit the screens on the occasion of Valentine's Day and opened up with a whopping Rs 18 crore. Viewers, as well as critics, have lauded the film and Ranveer and Alia's performances have also been appreciated.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#GullyBoy crosses ₹ cr in *extended* Week 1... Biz divided... Metros impressive. Driven by plexes... Mass pockets ordinary/dull... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr, Thu 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 100.30 cr. India biz.”

He also wrote, “#GullyBoy benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3₹ 75 cr: Day 5 ₹ 100 cr: Day 8 Weekend 2: Plexes will contribute to its biz... Lifetime biz will depend on how strongly it trends at metros in coming days.”



The film has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

The song, 'Apna Time Aayega' has turned into some sort of youth anthem and people can't stop praising Ranveer for his rapping skills. Alia, too, has been lauded for her performance.

'Gully Boy' had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany. Zoya, Ranveer and Alia attended the prestigious festival and posed for the shutterbugs.