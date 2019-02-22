हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gully Boy

Gully Boy: It's a century for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt!

The film has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

Gully Boy: It&#039;s a century for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt!

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office within 8 days of its release. The film hit the screens on the occasion of Valentine's Day and opened up with a whopping Rs 18 crore. Viewers, as well as critics, have lauded the film and Ranveer and Alia's performances have also been appreciated.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#GullyBoy crosses ₹ cr in *extended* Week 1... Biz divided... Metros impressive. Driven by plexes... Mass pockets ordinary/dull... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr, Thu 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 100.30 cr. India biz.”

He also wrote, “#GullyBoy benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3₹ 75 cr: Day 5 ₹ 100 cr: Day 8 Weekend 2: Plexes will contribute to its biz... Lifetime biz will depend on how strongly it trends at metros in coming days.”
 

The film has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

The song, 'Apna Time Aayega' has turned into some sort of youth anthem and people can't stop praising Ranveer for his rapping skills. Alia, too, has been lauded for her performance.

'Gully Boy' had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany. Zoya, Ranveer and Alia attended the prestigious festival and posed for the shutterbugs.

Tags:
Gully BoyAlia BhattRanveer SinghZoya Akhtargully boy collections
Next
Story

Bollywood lauds Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' trailer—Read tweets

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Breaking News: Two suspected JeM terrorists from Kashmir arrested by UP ATS from Deoband