Hrithik Roshan

Gully Boy: Zoya Akhtar’s time has come, feels Hrithik Roshan

Ahead of the film`s release, Hrithik Roshan shared his excitement at watching Gully Boy.

Gully Boy: Zoya Akhtar's time has come, feels Hrithik Roshan
File photo

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan, who has worked with Zoya Akhtar in her debut `Luck By Chance` and her cult film `Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara` has given out a shout out to the filmmaker who is gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Gully Boy’.

Ahead of the film`s release, Hrithik Roshan shared his excitement at watching Gully Boy.

"Zoya Tera time aa gaya! Phirse #gullyboy can’t wait to watch," the actor tweeted. After directing some celebrated films like ‘Luck By Chance’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, the filmmaker is now all set to rule the box office with her upcoming film.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer `Gully Boy` is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. 

The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and is set to release on Valentine`s Day, February 14

Hrithik RoshanGully BoyRanveer SinghZoya AkhtarAlia Bhatt
