‘Guns, Tanks, Explosions’: Jackky Bhagnani Teases Fans With Exciting ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ BTS Pic

New Delhi: Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani has time and again treated us with some amazing films. Currently, the audience is eagerly looking forward to the biggest action entertainer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Jackky is about to bring under his banner, Pooja Entertainment. After completing the first schedule of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in India, the entire cast and crew is all geared up to shoot at the picturesque location in Scotland. Now, to raise the excitement of the audience a notch higher, the actor- producer Jackky has shared a BTS picture giving glimpses of the magnanimous scale of the film along with tanks, guns and explosions.

Taking to his social media, Jackky shared a BTS picture from the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that shows the tanks, heavy-guns loaded jeeps, and explosions. He further jotted down the caption, "Guns… Tanks… Explosions…kaboom See you guys at cinema. #BMCM #Scotland."

With ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Jackky is all set to raise the bar of action and adventure on the screens. Well-studded with two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and a powerful antagonist Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is one of the most awaited action entertainers of 2023. Moreover, the producer-actor has got one of the world's best technical and action crew for the film.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment presents Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ film, Written and Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. On the other hand, Jackky is all set to release two of the biggest films of the year under Pooja Entertainment with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath - Part 1.