Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Check Out Actors' All-Time-Hits As He Turns 55

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn, is a stalwart in the Indian film industry and has left an indelible mark through his incredible performances and multifaceted contributions. With a career spanning decades, Devgn has showcased his versatility as an actor, director, and producer. Known for his intense portrayals in films like ‘Omkara,’ ‘Drishyam,’ and ‘Singham’, he has garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards. Ajay has also proved his versatility by playing a romantic and a comic actor in multiple films including the superhit Golmaal series. Beyond acting, his production ventures like ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ have earned commercial success and critical acclaim, solidifying his reputation as a formidable force in Indian cinema, defining a legacy that continues to inspire generations. As he celebrates his 55th birthday today let's have a look at a list of his most celebrated films so far.

Drishyam

Starring Tabu and Ajay Devgn in lead roles, ‘Drishyam’ is a gripping Hindi crime thriller film, serving as a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same title. Ajay Devgan portrays the central character of Vijay Salgaonkar, who is not only an orphan and a successful businessman but also a devoted father of two daughters. In the film Ajay delivers a captivating performance as a protective father who resorts to cunning strategies to safeguard his family from a crime they inadvertently become entangled in. His portrayal skillfully balances the character's vulnerability and resilience, drawing viewers into the intricate layers of the suspenseful narrative. Devgn's nuanced acting elevates the film, making it a standout in his repertoire. Ajay's portrayal of Vijay Salgaonkar as a committed family man, willing to go to great lengths for his loved ones, resonated deeply with audiences, adding to the film's emotional depth and intrigue.

Where To Watch: JioCinema

Tanhaji

‘Tanhaji’ is a historical action film starring Ajay Devgn as Tanhaji, alongside Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. Set in the 17th century, the movie depicts the valiant efforts of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare as he endeavors to reclaim the Kondana fortress from the grasp of the Mughal emperor Aurangazeb. Despite encountering betrayal and daunting challenges, Tanhaji's resolute courage and unwavering determination serve as an inspiration to the Maratha army, ultimately leading them to victory. Through his performance, Devgn embodies the valor and determination of the historical figure, delivering intense battle sequences and emotional depth with equal finesse. His portrayal adds gravitas to the epic tale, making it a memorable cinematic experience.

Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Omkara

Directed by the talented Vishal Bharadwaj, ‘Omkara’ is a crime action film featuring Ajay Devgan, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Kareena Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. In "Omkara," Ajay Devgn delivers a riveting performance as the brooding and ruthless Langda Tyagi. Devgn's portrayal is marked by its depth and intensity, capturing the complexities of the character's jealousy and cunning nature with remarkable finesse. His portrayal adds layers to the narrative, making Langda Tyagi one of the most memorable characters in the film.

Where To Watch: JioCinema

Singham

‘Singham’ is an action crime film featuring Ajay Devgan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj. The movie quickly became a cult favorite upon its release and laid the foundation for Rohit Shetty’s police-verse. Ajay’s portrayal of Singham garnered nationwide acclaim and earned numerous awards for its engaging and entertaining plot. The film begins as an honest police officer named Bajirao Singham transfers to Goa from his small village. He confronts the powerful and corrupt politician Jaikant Shikre, who controls crime in Goa. Despite facing resistance from within the system, Singham is determined to seek justice for his fallen colleague and protect his loved ones. Devgn's portrayal of Bajirao Singham exudes power and integrity, capturing the essence of the character with his intense demeanor and commanding presence. His performance elevates the film, turning Singham into an iconic figure of justice and valor in Indian cinema.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Golmaal Series

The Golmaal series is a beloved Indian comedy franchise known for its uproarious humor, zany characters, and slapstick antics. Led by Ajay Devgn and featuring a talented ensemble cast, the films follow a group of friends caught in hilarious situations, filled with misunderstandings and mischief. With its mix of laughter, camaraderie, and entertaining storylines, the Golmaal series has become a staple of Bollywood comedy, delighting audiences with its lighthearted charm across multiple installments. In all four parts of this franchise, Ajay Devgn showcases his impeccable comic timing and versatility, bringing to life the endearing yet quirky character of Gopal. Devgn's effortless portrayal of Gopal's antics and misadventures adds charm and humor to the films, earning him praise for his ability to seamlessly transition between comedy and drama. His performance contributes significantly to the success and enduring popularity of the Golmaal franchise.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video