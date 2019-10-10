Happy Birthday Rekha: Best performances of Bollywood's 'Umrao Jaan'

One of the most loved and timeless actresses of Bollywood, Rekha turns a year older today and social media is full of wishes already. The veteran star has aged like fine wine and keeps getting more beautiful with time! She made her debut in Bollywood with Sawan Bhadon in the year 1970 and has had an illustrious career, spanning over decades.

In order to celebrate her glorious career on her special day, here's a list of some of her most memorable on-screen performances:

Zohra Bai

Who can ever forget Rekha donning the role of Zohra Bai in the 1978 hit film, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar Rekha portrayed the character of a woman who is selflessly in love with Sikandar (Amitabh Bachchan). This is the role which took Rekha's career up a notch.

Aarti Chandra

Rekha played this role in the 1978 drama film, Ghar. Aarti Chandra is Vikas Chandra's (Vinod Mehra) wife and the movie followed the married couple's tribulations once the wife is gang- raped by four men. Rekha garnered a lot of praise this movie and she was also nominated for a Filmfare award.

Chandni

The movie Silsila was released in 1981 and had created quite a buzz among the audience. Mainly because it gave a hint at the rumoured off-screen love triangle between Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha.

Umrao Jaan Ada

The movie Umrao Jaan, released in the year 1981, will always be a classic. Rekha played the iconic character of Umrao Jaan Ada, a courtesan in this Muzaffar Ali directorial.

While the song 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' of the movie rings a bell even today, Rekha's convincing performance in the film led her to win the national award for her role.

Mansi

Rekha played the character of Mansi in the movie Aastha: In the Prison of Spring, that released in the year 1997.

Her role in this film of a middle-class housewife who turned to prostitution broke a lot of conventions and showed the open-minded nature of the actress. Her performance was not only recognised but was also widely appreciated.

Here's wishing the stellar actress a very Happy Birthday!