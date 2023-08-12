Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: 'Chaka Chak' To 'Tere Vaaste,' Top 5 Songs Of The Actress That Will Lift Up Your Mood

New Delhi: Having started his career by portraying girl-next-door characters, Sara Ali Khan has showcased her impressive range as an actor by pulling off some challenging, career-defining roles as well. A mix of both in eccentric ways that constitute a big part of her spunky personality, the gorgeous actress has been at the forefront of everything that goes around in showbiz and how! And by that, we don’t just mean an interesting line-up of films, but Sara is also being seen at the right places, at the right time making good headlines!

As she turns a year old today, we take a look at her 5 best songs that sum up her personality and give us more reasons to look forward to from the young star!

Qaafirana (Kedarnath)



One of her early hit tracks, the song from ‘Kedarnath’ portrays the innocent chemistry between the characters played by Sara and the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The song is soulful and an ode to the refreshing chemistry between two lovers.

Twist (Love Aaj Kal)

The song is a full-on dance number featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, including the popular number ‘Twist’ from the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer. Dressed in their trendy and dazzling outfits, Sara and Kartik set the dance floor on fire with their effortless dance moves. The twist hook-step is surely the icing on the cake.

Chaka Chak (Atrangi Re)

The catchy lyrics and Sara Ali Khan’s electrifying dance has made this song a cult hit and one of Sara’s most popular dance numbers of her career. Remember, all the cute reels that Sara made on this song when it was launched? Chaka Chak, composed by AR Rahman and sung by Shreya Ghoshal was a part of Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’.

Aankh Maarey (Simba)

One of the most smashing dance numbers from Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’. Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh’s song ‘Aankh Marey’ had become quite popular. This was one of the most played party numbers of that year and in fact, many still love to dance on it even now. Again, Sara walked away with accolades for her dancing prowess in the song that was appreciated by one and all!

Tere Vaaste (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

The song ‘Tere Vaaste’ from ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ features Sara along with Vicky Kaushal as they dance in an under-construction building. Apart from the first time pairing of Vicky-Sara and their adorable chemistry, the song became a favourite for Instagram reels, prompting people to showcase their dance skills and share beautiful renditions and was also trending on Ormax as #1 for 4 weeks straight! In no time, the song went viral and is still making people groove.