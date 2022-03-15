हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
brahmastra

‘Happy birthday to me,’ writes Alia Bhatt as she shares her FIRST look as Isha from ‘Brahmastra’

Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Isha in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra'.

‘Happy birthday to me,’ writes Alia Bhatt as she shares her FIRST look as Isha from ‘Brahmastra’

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt turned 29 years old on Monday (March 15). On this special occasion, the Bollywood diva wrote ‘happy birthday to me’ along with the first look of herself as ‘Isha’ from her and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. Alia captioned her post, “Happy birthday to me can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha ..Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! #brahmastra.”

Various celebrities reacted to Alia’s post. “Happy birthday,” wrote Vaani Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Janhvi Kapoor dropped raised hands emojis in the comment section below. Mouni Roy, who is also part of ‘Brahmastra’ also commented, “Happy happiest to you A. Lots of love & all the birthday brights”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

The teaser shared by Alia, introduces her as Isha, the female lead in the astraverse fantasy film. We see Alia in Ranbir’s arm in one frame and in another we see her in a beautiful red saree. The actress is seen in a never before action avatar where she is running amidst grey smoke.

The film directed by Ayan Mukerji will see Ranbir and Alia sharing the screen space for the first time in a movie together. ‘Bramhastra’ has been in the making for a staggering five years and is director Ayan’s dream project. The film will be in three parts and is “a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles”.

Brahmastra will release on 9th September 2022 in five languages including - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

