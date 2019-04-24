Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Best performances of the actor

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan turns a year older today and twitter is flooded with wishes already. Son of filmmaker David Dhawan, Varun made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the year' in 2012 and has been ruling hearts ever since. The hunk of an actor grabs eyeballs whenever he steps out in public and has a huge fan following.

On his special day today here is a look at some of the best performances of the actor:

Badlapur

The 'Student of the Year' lad left everybody impressed with his impactful performance in 'Badlapur'. The film released in 2015, three years after Dhawan's Bollywood debut and fans were surprised to see him as the revenge-seeking man named Raghu.

Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya

Varun won a lot of hearts by playing the character of Badrinath in this Shashank Khaitan directorial. The film starred Alia Bhatt besides Varun and their pairing was loved by the audience.

October

Varun played a complex character brilliantly in the film 'October' and proved his versatility as an actor. It is considered to be one of the best performances of his career. The film also starred Banita Sandhu and was directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Sui Dhaaga

Dhawan played the role of a tailor named Mauji in the film and his transformation had left all his fans surprised. The actor ditched his usual glamorous avatar and played the role of a simpleton. He was lauded for his performance and the film did great business at the box office as well.

Kalank

The film might have received mixed reviews owing to its script, but Dhawan's performance has been lauded. The actor plays Zafar and left everybody awestrcuk with his screen presence. The film stars Alia opposite Dhawan and is helmed by Abhishek Varman.

Here's wishing Varun a very happy birthday!