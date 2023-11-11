Happy Diwali: Vikrant Massey Is Rejoicing Success Of '12th Fail' Along With Festive Cheer

New Delhi: While everyone is rejoicing Diwali, actor Vikrant Massey has double the reason to mark the celebration given the success of '12th Fail'. The sparkles with extra radiance this year for Vikrant Massey, whose infectious festive cheer is paired with the triumph of his screen success with his recent release '12th Fail'. As the film continues to captivate audiences, it's evident that Vikrant's Diwali is twice as celebration.

This year's festival holds a special place for Vikrant, with the glow of recognition adding an extra layer of brilliance to the festivities. Undoubtedly, Diwali is twice as special for the actor as he revels in the triumph of 12th Fail and the warmth of the festival's traditions.

Vikrant Massey, known for his versatile acting skills has garnered praise for his performance in 12th Fail. His ability to bring depth and authenticity to characters has made him a respected figure in the Indian entertainment industry. 12th Fail has received rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

'12th Fail' opened with a positive response from the audience. In fact, the film also did a decent performance at the box office on the opening day.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. On working in the film, Vikrant had told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin. Medha Shankar also plays a pivotal role in the film. Vidhu Vinod Chopra shot a major chunk of the film's portion in the real-life locations of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi.

On the work front, Vikrant will be seen in the second installment of Hassen Dilruba, titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'. Apart from this, he will be seen in Sector 36 and Niranjan Iyengar's directorial debut, a romantic love story with Raashi Khanna.