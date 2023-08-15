trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649341
NewsEntertainmentMovies
FIGHTER

Happy Independence Day 2023: Makers Drop First Motion Poster Of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter'

Directed by Siddharth Anand and Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor  'Fighter' to release on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day, 25th January 2024

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 02:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Happy Independence Day 2023: Makers Drop First Motion Poster Of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a crescendo of suspense and excitement, India's cinematic landscape braces itself for the arrival of 'Fighter,' the country's inaugural venture into the realm of aerial action. As Independence Day dawns, 'Fighter' unfurls its wings with the unveiling of its maiden motion poster, aptly titled 'Spirit of Fighter.' This carefully orchestrated teaser resonates with the fervor of patriotism, aligning seamlessly with the sentiments of the nation's commemoration.

After having already captivated the audience’s imagination with a sensational title poster, the makers have now unveiled the first motion poster, featuring the lead star cast, coinciding with the significant occasion of August 15th - Independence Day. This poster guarantees a plethora of action, thrill, and adventure, while invoking sheer patriotic values and emotions. Notably, the motion poster features a fresh rendition of 'Vande Mataram,' a track which will give instant goosebumps to every Indian.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@deepikapadukone)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

'Fighter' is designed for the Big-Screen cinematic experience. Its shot on multiple real locations and use the latest cinematic technology to achieve a never seen before spectacle for global screens. Superstars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor share screen space for the first and Siddharth Anand ups the ante after the phenomenal success of WAR and Pathan. This film truly defines the coming together of the best of talent, technology, and storytelling. 

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' is directed by Siddharth Anand and will star Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The film is set to release across cinemas  on 25th January 2024.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train