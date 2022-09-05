Mumbai: On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Dinesh Vijan`s Maddock Films announced a film that is dedicated to teachers. Titled `Happy Teachers` Day`, the film will feature Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. Helmed by Mikhil Musale, the social-thriller is written by Mikhil Musale and Parinda Joshi.

Sharing the update, Radhika took to Instagram and dropped an announcement video. Although a vast majority of the film`s details are currently kept under wraps, the video clearly hints that the film is about the most important pillars and sculptures of society--the teachers. While the short clip begins by highlighting that teachers educate, enlighten, empower, and shape our lives, it ends on a deep and thought-provoking questioning note -- "But can`t they have a life?" Wishing all the teachers a very #HappyTeachersDay! And this is what we bring to you today! #DineshVijan presents Happy Teachers' Day, starring yours truly and the brilliant @nimratofficial," Radhika captioned the clip.

As soon as Radhika dropped the clip, her fans could not keep calm and started showering their love in the comments section. “Kya baaat hai! You’re on a rollll,” commented one user. One fan even called it the third installment of the ‘Medium’ franchise. “Third sequel of medium francise can't wait,” the user commented. Films ‘Hindi Medium’ and ‘Angrezi Medium’ starred late actor Irrfan in the lead.

The cast has started shooting for the film today. It is scheduled to be out on September 5, 2023.

On the work front, Radhika Madan was last seen in Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Shiddat’ as Kartika Singhania opposite Sunny Kaushal. Nimrat Kaur, on the other hand, last appeared in ‘Dasvi’ alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam.