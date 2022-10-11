NewsEntertainmentMovies
HAR HAR MAHADEV

Har Har Mahadev, Ram Setu and Thank God all set to clash at the box office

It will be fascinating to witness how these three films clash at the box office and which one will be able to win the hearts of the audience.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 01:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Three movies to clash at the box office on the 25th of October
  • The films are 'Har Har Mahadev', 'Ram Setu' and 'Thank God'
  • The films will release around Diwali

New Delhi: The festive season this year is truly star-studded with 3 magnificent movies all set to release on the same day. Har Har Mahadev, Ram Setu and Thank God are all set to clash at the box office on the 25th of October.

Each movie presents a different narrative and we will have to wait and watch how the content of these three films lures viewers to the theaters promising fulfilling entertainment to one and all. 

The Marathi film Har Har Mahadev will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. Abhijeet Deshpande is the director and ZEE Studios is the producer. Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Sayli Sanjeev, and Amruta Khanvilkar play the key roles in the movie.

The film will tell the uplifting tale of a true conflict that was commanded by the legendary Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu. In a famous battle, 300 men defeated a 12,000-strong enemy force, however they had to make the ultimate sacrifice of their lives to achieve the victory.

Ram Setu is an upcoming Hindi action-adventure film directed by Abhishek Sharma  featuring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satya Dev, and Nassar.  While Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ajay Devgn play the main characters in the upcoming Hindi fantasy comedy film Thank God.

