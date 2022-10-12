'Har Har Mahadev' trailer: Sharad Kelkar and Subodh Bhave starrer crosses 5 million views in less than 24 hours

New Delhi: The multilingual Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev' has successfully generated hype among viewers thanks to its teasers. The movie's trailer has finally been made public by the creators, and it has gained popularity ever since.

The cast and crew of 'Har Har Mahadev' attended the official trailer premiere event on Tuesday in Mumbai, where the trailer was unveiled. In less than 24 hours after its release, the trailer generated over 5 million views across all social media platforms, setting off an internet storm.

Here is the trailer of the movie:

The audience will see Sharad Kelkar playing the character of Bajiprabhu Deshpande and the trailer perfectly encapsulates the power-packed performance by the cast and gives a glimpse of the inspirational story of a real battle which was led by Bajiprabhu Deshpande, in our history where only 300 soldiers fought off the 12000 enemy army and won, albeit paying for the victory with their lives.

Produced by ZEE Studios, Shri Ganesh Marketing and Films, and Directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The film stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Sayli Sanjeev, and Amruta Khanvilkar in the leads. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 25th October 2022.