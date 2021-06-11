हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haseen Dillruba trailer: Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey in a gritty murder mystery - Watch

The film 'Haseen Dillruba' is directed by Vinil Mathew and features Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles. It is set to release on July 2, 2021.

Pic courtesy: YouTube still from Haseen Dillruba | Official Trailer

New Delhi: The much-awaited film 'Haseen Dillruba' starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the lead recently came out with its riveting trailer on Friday (June 11). 

The trailer hints at an intriguing mystery in which a wife is suspected of her husband's murder after his death under strange circumstances. Taapsee's character Raani Kashyap seems bold and outspoken as seen in most films and which makes it even harder for the audience to ascertain if she is behind the gruesome murder. On the other hand, Vikrant Massey appears as a wallflower, who gets into awkward situations with his wife.

CID fans better watch out as Aditya Srivastava aka Abhijeet plays the main cop who takes on the mind-bending case and tries to figure out the culprit behind the murder. 

While it's unclear who the killer is, it's evident that this movie is going to be a nail-bitting thriller - one that you wouldn't want to miss!

Check out the trailer here:

 

The film is directed by Vinil Mathew with screenplay and dialogues headed by Kanika Dhillon. It features Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles. It is set to release on July 2, 2021.

