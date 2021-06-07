Kangana Ranaut schools Ayushmann Khuranna, after slamming Vikrant Massey for 'Radhe Maa' comment

New Delhi: After Vikrant Massey’s cheeky comment on Yami Gautam's pictures from her wedding ceremony, the internet was in splits. The comment gained so much traction that actress Kangana Ranaut also replied to his comment with a harsh response calling him a 'cockroach'.

She wrote, "Kahan se nikla yeh cockroach..nikalo meri chappal", to which fans had a mixed response with some lambasting her and others supporting her comment.

Check out what she wrote:

She also replied to a comment by Ayushmann Khurrana in which he wrote, "Simple. Real. God Bless." Ranaut took a philosophical approach to the comment and wrote, "As a matter of fact made up and artificial is most simple because it is so basic and easy to read that kind of show off but ancient and traditional especially when our history is older than the time itself makes it most layered and complex so what is organic isn't necessary simple if you got the perception to know the complexity of subtlety."

Ever since Yami Gautam broke the news of her wedding, she has been posting new pictures from the ceremony every day. The actress looked ethereal in her pop maroon wedding attire and the groom looked dashing in whites and gold combination.

On Friday (June 4) and she expressed her happiness and wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi, With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya".

On the work front, Yami recently began shooting for the social comedy film 'Dasvi' produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. She will also be seen in Behzad Khambata's thriller 'A Thursday' playing the role of a school teacher who takes 16 children as hostages.