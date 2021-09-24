'Helmet' will always be close to my heart: Aparshakti Khurana

MUMBAI: Actor Aparshakti Khurana is filled with gratitude for all the love and appreciation for his recently released film 'Helmet'.



The film is Aparshakti's first in a lead role. Sharing about how people related to the film, the actor said, "Helmet turned out to be such a special film for me. Ever since the release of this film, I have been getting so many messages telling me how relatable the movie is. Also, it's a happy feeling to know that so many people have watched and loved the movie on ZEE5."

Aparshakti further talked about the objectives of the film and how the team managed to achieve them."Our objective while making the film was to create awareness while making people smile and I believe that we have managed to do that.

'Helmet' will always be very close to my heart because it is my first film as a lead," he said.

Directed by Satramm Ramani, 'Helmet' is a quirky depiction of the entrenched taboos and diffidence surrounding the simple act of buying condoms.

It also features actors Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.The social comedy film was released on the OTT platform Zee5 on September 3.