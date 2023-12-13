New Delhi: While everyone is talking about Anil Kapoor's iconic role as Balbir Singh in the latest blockbuster Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, it is a lesser-known fact that the actor spent hours behind a wall of latex and facial prosthetics to get the role of his body double names Kailash right in the film.

Going by the latest behind-the-scenes video from the film, the actor had a lot of hard work to do before he believed that he could do justice to the character. The video shows Kapoor wearing a full facial mask. The megastar who has been in the movies for 40 years now is known for his discipline and methodical approach to every character he picks. And this time too, he resorted to prosthetics as a part of his preparation for the double role. His mannerisms and appearances are a staple for his films. The makeup consisted of heavy nose, under-eye, brow and lip appliance.

It took him several hours to transform the sets, but it was worth it as the actor was overwhelmed by the positive response he received.