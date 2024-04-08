Advertisement
KARTIK AARYAN

Here's How Kartik Aaryan's Life Changed Drastically After Doing 'Chandu Champion'

The superstar is leaving no stone unturned to bring his character to perfection and interestingly, this has also impacted him positively in real life as he has now turned fitness freak. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 07:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Here's How Kartik Aaryan's Life Changed Drastically After Doing 'Chandu Champion' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the upcoming 'Chandu Champion' is one of the biggest films of this year that will surely set a new benchmark. The film arriving with a grand canvas and an interesting story, will also see Kartik Aaryan in a never seen before avatar. Well, the superstar is leaving no stone unturned to bring his character to perfection and interestingly, this has also impacted him positively in real life as he has now turned fitness freak.

Kartik Aaryan's dedication to perfecting his character in Chandu Champion has been making waves all across. Be it his shocking body transformation to his rigorous training for his language dialect, the superstar is truly giving his heart and soul to this film. Well, the reflection of the training seems to be imbibed in Kartik's real life as well as he has turned a fitness freak. He is getting into a regular workout. Most often, he is seen outside the gym. As much as this speaks volumes of Kartik's dedication, it also showcases the film's impact on the life of the superstar.  This would indeed be a special film in the career of Kartik. 

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide. 

