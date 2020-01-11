Here's the curtain raiser to Ranveer Singh's '83 - Check inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, actor Ranveer Singh is known for his hard-hitting performances on-screen. The versatiel lad is now gearing up for the release of his first sports biopic titled '83. The film is based on the historic win of India in 1983 cricket World Cup.

Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the legendary player, Kapil Dev in the biopic. The project is helmed by Kabir Khan and has an ensemble star cast. It features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani and Sahil Khattar in pivotal parts.

Here's the curtain raiser to the much-talked about sports drama.

Actress and wife Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Ranveer's on-screen life partner as well. She will essay the role of Romi Dev in '83.

The film is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020. It will simultaneously be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.