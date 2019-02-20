हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kesari

Here's when Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' trailer will be unveiled

The film is set to hit the screens on March 21, 2019.

Here&#039;s when Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;Kesari&#039; trailer will be unveiled

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming period drama 'Kesari' which is high on the buzz word. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film using innovative strategies.

Akshay plays the titular role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

The much-awaited trailer of 'Kesari' will be unveiled on February 21, 2019. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared new poster of the movie along with details of trailer release. Check it out here: “Trailer out tomorrow... New poster of #Kesari... Stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra... Directed by Anurag Singh... 21 March 2019 release. #KesariTrailerTomorrow”

'Kesari' features Akshay and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The movie is directed by Anurag Singh. It presents the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter.

The film is set to hit the screens on March 21, 2019.

 

