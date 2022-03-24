Heropanti 2: A R Rahman to set stage on fire at film's musical event, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria to groove to his tunes!

New Delhi: A R Rahman will be performing live for one of the biggest musical events of Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly-anticipated films, ‘Heropanti 2’ featuring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

The Oscar-winning composer will be performing live on the first song from the action flick ‘Dafaa Kar’ at one of Mumbai’s popular multiplex over the coming weekend. Interestingly, the musical event will also feature the movie’s on-screen couple Tiger and Tara performing on Rahman’s tune.

Coming to the film, the trailer of ‘Heropanti 2’ presents a high voltage tale of action and romance.

Laced with strong performances, the trailer boasts of top-notch action, Tiger Shroff’s impressive avatar as Babloo, hot Tara Sutaria as Inaaya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s top class act as Laila.

Power producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Ahmed Khan and action hero Tiger Shroff have time and again proved to be an unstoppable trio when it comes to the action entertainment genre. Not to forget, ‘Heropanti 2’ marks the terrific producer-actor – Sajid and Tiger’s fifth successful association.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.