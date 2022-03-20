Heropanti 2 director Ahmed Khan calls Tiger Shroff 'biggest, youngest action hero'

NEW DELHI: Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly one actor who has no competition when it comes to daredevil actions. The actor never fails to impress with his never seen before actions and stunts with maximum swag.

The young action hero runs a league of his own as no one else can do what he does, delivering the kind of massy entertainers, proving his mettle as the best young action hero of Bollywood and charming with his hot physique and dance moves. The superhit director-actor duo of Ahmed Khan-Tiger Shroff is going to come to the theaters soon with their power-packed and much-awaited, 'Heropanti 2' .

Tiger has always been one of the top choices for Ahmed, who says about the young actor, "Working with Tiger Shroff always feels like coming home. The way he submits to the story is commendable. He's the biggest and the youngest action hero the industry has currently. The way he maneuvers complex action sequences and makes them look super effortless, speaks volumes of his constant dedication because this guy really puts his 200% into his work. Besides being such an easy-going actor to work with, he is the most massy actor in the young lot and that's another reason its always a rewarding experience working with him!"

Ever since the trailer came out, not only has it been getting lots of views and traction, the kids were especially impressed by the young star's moves and are pumped for the film.

The youngster with multiple franchises in the lineup has some big festive releases scheduled for the year, including 'Heropanti 2', releasing on Eid, and 'Ganpath' all set to have a Christmas release.

