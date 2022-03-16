Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's suave, hot and bold avatar on new posters!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala is ready to provide wholesome entertainment to the masses with his upcoming actioner Heropanti 2. The makers have introduced their lead actors and their characters with cool new posters.

Re-introducing audiences to Heropanti’s Babloo aka Tiger Shroff, the makers released the newest poster of the film as Tiger looks suave and debonair as ever. Tara Sutaria as Inaaya looks gorgeous and sexy as ever.

Needless to say, Nawazuddin as Laila shows off his swag, sporting a suited look, something that the audience and his fans have not seen him doing on screen before. The versatile actor looks suave and deadly in the poster, building the anticipation further among the audience wanting to see more.

Power producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Ahmed Khan and Tiger Shroff have time and again proved to be an unstoppable trio when it comes to the action entertainment genre.

After films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, the trio are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. This time around the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.