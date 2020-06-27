हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina Khan

Hina Khan-Kushal Tandon's 'Unlock' releases today on ZEE5 - Watch trailer if you missed!

'Unlock' is directed by Debatma Mandal and produced by Wind Horse Films and Krasnaya Corporation.

Hina Khan-Kushal Tandon&#039;s &#039;Unlock&#039; releases today on ZEE5 - Watch trailer if you missed!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Popular television actress turned Bollywood star Hina Khan's next project 'Unlock' stars Kushal Tandon. The thriller will release on ZEE5 today (June 27, 2020) and the actress dropped a post informing her fans about it along with the trailer.

Hina Khan wrote: Unlock Trailer Think there are no consequences when your darkest desires come to life? Think again. #Unlock releasing 27th June only on ZEE5.
#NoTurningBack #UnlockOnZee5 #AtrangiDekhoAtrangiRaho @zee5premium @therealkushaltandon @aryaaditi @debatma

The ZEE5 Original film is about the dark web and happens to be a murder mystery. Hina plays Suhani in the movie while Kushal is seen as Amar - her love interest. 

The thriller also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha.

The thriller also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha.

 

