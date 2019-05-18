close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Hina Khan launches her film's poster at Cannes

After attracting eyeballs for her Cannes debut, TV star Hina Khan launched the poster of her first film "Lines", which is set in the backdrop of the Kargil War, at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

Hina Khan launches her film&#039;s poster at Cannes
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Cannes: After attracting eyeballs for her Cannes debut, TV star Hina Khan launched the poster of her first film "Lines", which is set in the backdrop of the Kargil War, at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

The poster launch took place at the festival's India Pavilion on Friday after which Hina, dressed in a chic green outfit, gave a talk along with the "Lines" team on stage.

The poster that has Hina's face with maps of India and Pakistan in the background, gives away the theme of the film.

"Lines" depicts the story of a strong young woman portrayed by Hina living on the country's border (LoC) with special emphasis on her struggle and problems of daily life.

"Emotions don't change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story."

"'Lines' is my debut in films," she captioned the poster, which she shared on Instagram on Friday as well.

'Lines', a film by Hussain Khan, is produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and co-produced by Jayant Jaiswal's Hiro Faar Better Films.

Tags:
Hina Khancannes 201972nd Cannes Film Festival
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan reunites with technician of his 1989 film

Must Watch

PT5M58S

PM Modi's two-day visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath begins today