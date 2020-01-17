Hina Khan's sensuous and thrilling 'Hacked' motion poster will give you chills!- Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan has now ventured into movies. She will be seen making her big screen debut in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked', a thriller which is slated to hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

'Hacked' is produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt and will release on February 7, 2020. Hina Khan took to social media and shared the first motion poster of the movie. The caption reads: Privacy is a myth. There is #NowhereToHide! You will be #Hacked on 07.02.20 @vikrampbhatt @zeestudiosofficial @rohan_shah_ @mohitmalhotra9 @sid.makkar @amarthakkarca @krishnavbhatt #NowhereToHide #JatinSethi

The motion poster gives a voyeuristic view of what the gritty tale is all about. The story is reportedly about a boy falling in love with an older girl until it becomes his obsession.

Hina will be seen in a glamourous avatar in this gritty thriller. Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar play important roles in the movie.

Besides 'Hacked', Hina Khan has a digital project titled 'Damaged 2' with Adhyayan Suman in the pipeline and also an international venture in her kitty.