Hindi Remake of SS Rajamouli's Chatrapathi Wraps Up Shooting

According to a press note, 'Chatrapthi' has been mounted on a massive scale and shot extensively on grand sets in Hyderabad. The film is now gearing for its nationwide release.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 05:06 PM IST|Source: PTI

Mumbai: The Hindi remake of filmmaker SS Rajamouli's 2005 hit film 'Chatrapthi' has concluded shooting, the makers announced on Tuesday. Popular Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is making his Hindi film debut with the project, backed by producer Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios.

VV Vinayak, who earlier directed Sreenivas in 2014's "Alludu Seenu", is helming the remake.

According to a press note, the movie has been mounted on a massive scale and shot extensively on grand sets in Hyderabad. The film is now gearing for its nationwide release.

Released in 2005, the Telugu action drama movie featured Prabhas and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

The movie explored the theme of the exploitation faced by immigrants who come to India as it followed the story of Sivaji (Prabhas), who overcomes oppression and reunites with his long lost mother and brother.

