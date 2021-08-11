हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taapsee Pannu

Hot Scoop! Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket to release on OTT, sold for Rs 58 cr

Taapsee will be seen playing an athlete, a country girl who dreams of winning an International athletic contest.

Hot Scoop! Taapsee Pannu&#039;s Rashmi Rocket to release on OTT, sold for Rs 58 cr
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Taapsee Pannu's upcoming venture 'Rashmi Rocket' is all set to have a direct-to-digital release. The much-awaited sports drama has been directed by Akarsh Khurana and is produced by RSVP. 

“Rashmi Rocket is going for a direct-to-digital release for a big 58 crores amount! This is the highest for any female-centric film we have seen that is releasing digitally. We are yet to hear more details about this one but given the content-driven landscape of the industry that we are witnessing, it looks promising", reveals an industry source.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

About the film, Taapsee often shared her training videos and pictures, creating a flutter online. Rashmi Rocket shoot had begun in November last year and ended this year in January. The team shot for the film in Ranchi. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee will be seen playing an athlete, a country girl who dreams of winning an International athletic contest.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen in pivotal roles alongside the lead actress, Taapsee Pannu in this film.

The actress was last seen in Haseen Dillruba which was released on Netflix. 

 

