Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu wraps up ‘Rashmi Rocket’ shoot with heartfelt note

Taapsee Pannu shared an image from the Rann of Kutch and captioned her post saying: "Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort!"

Taapsee Pannu wraps up ‘Rashmi Rocket’ shoot with heartfelt note
Credit: Instagram/ @taapsee

New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu has completed the shoot of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. On Tuesday, she took to social media to post a nostalgic note recalling the hectic and eventful shooting schedule for the film.

"Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort!" she wrote on Instagram.

"I'm going to reserve the details for later coz I'm sure we have many more battles to fight till the release but what I can say is this is one team that's gonna do it all with a smile and most effortlessly coz the captain of this ship @akvarious believes in working strictly in between chilling with bunch of friends on set, instead of the other way round," she continued.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

"For now drawing the curtains on #RashmiRocket and moving onwards n upwards coz this Rocket has left us sky bound! #FilmWrap #RashmiRocket," concluded Taapsee.

In the Akarsh Khurana directorial, she will be seen as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who faces struggles during her journey of becoming an athlete.

 

