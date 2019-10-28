'Housefull 4' continues its excellent run at Overseas Box Office

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's comedy-drama 'Housefull 4' has not only set the Box Office on fire in the country but also overseas. Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios' reincarnation comedy is enjoying its magnificent run in overseas earning $3.03m ( INR 21.4cr) in its opening weekend.

*Key Markets*

Middle East - $ 960k

North America - $ 902 k

UK - $ 301k

Australia- $ 201k

ROW - $ 666 k

Audiences are enjoying the crazy funny characters of 'Housefull 4'. As the holiday season begins today HouseFull4 is all set to grow in coming days.

Back home, the movie has earned Rs 53.22cr in three days.

The movie is the fourth instalment of the superhit Housefull franchise. It has been helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The makers unveiled the trailer on September 27 and it received a warm response from the fans.

The film hit the screens on October 25, 2019.