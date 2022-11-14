topStoriesenglish
Hrithik Roshan begins shoot of action-thriller ‘Fighter’ with a bang! SEE PIC

Hrithik Roshan has begun the shooting of his upcoming film 'Fighter' along with Deepika Padukone. The action thriller is being directed by Siddharth Anand.

Nov 14, 2022

New Delhi: Actor and ace dancer Hrithik Roshan has finally kickstarted the shoot of the film ‘Fighter’ along with Deepika Padukone and which has just raised the excitement level of fans. The star who has been applauded for his phenomenal acting skills in ‘Vikram Vedha’ has finally commenced the shoot of the highly anticipated film ‘Fighter’ and it will be interesting to see more of him from the film. Taking to social media, Marflix Productions which is producing Fighter shared a picture of Hrithik Roshan along with director Siddharth Anand flying off for the shoot. In the captions, they wrote “And it begins…. #FIGHTER”.  

Fans of the actor could not keep their excitement about the film and started showering their love in the comments section. “Let's go Fighters,” commented one fan. “Fighter will rock,” added another fan with fire emoji. 

Currently, Hrithik Roshan is basking in the success of Vikram Vedha which has received love from all quarters. Hrithik Roshan has grabbed the attention for his mind-blowing performance which has taken the internet by storm. Apart from that, his moves in Alcoholia seemed quite solid, and appealing and are the hottest topic of discussion since the release of the song.  

Now with Hrithik Roshan starting the shoot of ‘Fighter’, it will be exciting to see more of him from the film. The star had also shared a glimpse of himself from the preparation of ‘Fighter’ and fans got excited to see more of him.  

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Fighter’ is an action thriller which stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.  

