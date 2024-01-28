New Delhi: Siddharth Anand's Fighter has been released on the big screens and has drenched the nation in a sheer fervor of patriotism with a perfect blend of action. This has made the film set its strong hold at the box office. Having registered the opening of 24.60 Cr., the film witnessed a historic growth and raked in 41.60 Cr. on day 2. Having collected great reviews, the film continued to grow on the 3rd day with a collection of 27.60 Cr.

With amazing word of mouth, Fighter has been garnering immense love from the audience and the critics. With a great box office run, the film collected 27.60 Cr. on the 3rd Day, Saturday. Remarkably, the 3rd day collection of the film is higher than the Thursday and the film is maintaining a fabulous trajectory for a huge weekend. With this the film has reached a total collection of 93.40 Cr. in just 3 days and today, Sunday is trending amazingly well.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Fighter is now running in the theaters.