Hrithik Roshan Is Creating A One-Of-A-Kind Phenomenon With His Dazzling Aura In 'Fighter'

New Delhi: The Indian Cinema has seen the biggest scale of the film this year with 'Fighter'. While the film had scale, craft, and a solid story, the one thing that truly took the dynamics of the film to a level high was the dazzling aura of Hrithik Roshan. The superstar is suited perfectly to the character of an IAF officer and his incredible screen presence is indeed a vision to behold. There could be no other better superstar than Hrithik Roshan to play the character of a Squadron Leader, known by his call sign, Patty.

He syncs himself with the mannerisms and personality of an IAF officer and shines in every frame. There is no denying the fact that Hrithik Roshan has no match when it comes to the action sequences and he proved it again in the Fighter. The intensity he showed on-screen in the action episodes and the rage he carried truly ignited the fire and provided the true adrenaline rush and the goosebumps. His eyes speak volumes and he brought the actor into him in the foray at several sequences of the biggest aerial action drama and kept everyone invested in it. The tone in which he recited the dialogue of Flag shows the ability of his voice that has left everyone with goosebumps.

Be it Hrithik's aerial action shots to his emotional scenes to his killer dance moves in the songs to his fresh chemistry with Deepika Padukone, everything compiled to make Fighter the biggest film that the masses witnessed on the big screens.

Only Hrithik Roshan could do justice to the character of Patty and his every frame is visible of the fact that the built aura and swag he carries within. The cherry on the cake was Hrithik's dance moves and in the chartbuster songs from the film Fighter, he truly gave a thunderous performance that also matched the rhythm of his vibrant chemistry with Deepika Padukone. The performance and the personality of Hrithik Roshan in the film were truly a bar-raising one and he made our eyes glued to the screen, making us believe that he truly dazzled in the film.