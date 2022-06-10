MUMBAI: The shoot of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte starrer crime-thriller drama 'Vikram Vedha' has finally come to an end. The shooting of the film commenced in October 2021, and after various schedules in Abu Dhabi, Lucknow and Mumbai, the film's principal photography has been successfully completed. Post-production works are now in full swing and 'Vikram Vedha' is set to have a massive worldwide theatrical release on September 30, 2022.

The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra in promising roles.

Billed as an edge-of-the-seat action-thriller, the movie is based on the popular Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betal'. It tells the story of a tough police officer (Saif Ali Khan) who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster (Hrithik Roshan). The upcoming Hindi movie is a remake of 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which starred R Madhavan as a cop and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster. Filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the original film, have directed the Hindi version as well.

Hrithik said he had to break out of the mould of being the hero and step into a new territory to play the role of Vedha. "Becoming Vedha was unlike anything I've ever done before. I had to break the mould of being the 'hero' and step into a completely unexplored territory as an actor. The journey felt like I was graduating. My relentless directors Pushkar & Gayatri kept me on a treadmill, silently motivating me to push boundaries," the 48-year-old actor said in a statement.

"Looking back, I became the Vedha that I did, because of the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram. He is phenomenal in every way possible," the 'Jodha Akbar' actor added.

Saif Ali Khan said working under the direction of Pushkar and Gayatri has been a rewarding experience. "Pushkar & Gayatri are quite the dynamic duo with great creative energy and it's been very rewarding working with them. A complete icing on the cake and elevating experience for me was working with Hrithik and doing some intense action scenes," the 51-year-old star said.

The director duo said they had an exhilarating experience shooting with Roshan and Khan. "With our super talented and amazing crew, we've been able to achieve what we had envisioned at a script

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. It is produced by S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

It is scheduled to be released worldwide theatrically on September 30.

