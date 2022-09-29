Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan watched Vikram Vedha, her emotional movie review for Duggu Bhaiya is worth a read!

New Delhi: Ahead of the worldwide release of Vikram Vedha on September 30, Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan penned a heartwarming note for her brother Duggu Bhaiya, expressing her admiration and love for the actor, after watching the film at a special screening recently.

Applauding Hrithik Roshan's performance, Pashmina Roshan poured her heart out showcasing the bond shared by the duo. In an Instagram post, Pashmina Roshan wrote, "This is the Duggu bhaiya I know, who nurtures everything with so much love, care and consideration that it becomes engraved in every atom of his surrounding. Always striving to be a better version of himself - I can see it all in every expression on Vedha's face. The actor in me finds this empowering. The little sister in me walked out of the theatre feeling PROUD. To the team of Vikram Vedha: Take a bow. What an incredible film. To the audience: it’s out in theaters tomorrow, what are y’all waiting for? Book your tickets now!!!"

Soon to make her Bollywood debut, Pashmina Roshan stated that she is inspired by her brother and is proud of his performances.

Stepping into the showbiz with Ramesh Taurani's Ishq Vishk Rebound, a reboot of the 2003's hit film Ishq Vishk, that marked Shahid Kapoor's debut, Pashmina Roshan will be sharing screen with Rohit Saraf, Naila Grewal, and Jibraan Khan.

Slated to release next year, Pashmina Roshan's debut film offers a contemporary twist to modern relationships.