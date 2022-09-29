NewsEntertainmentMovies
VIKRAM VEDHA MOVIE REVIEW

Vikram Vedha movie review: Hrithik Roshan vs Saif Ali Khan power game BOWLS audience!

Vikram Vedha movie review update by audience: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's actioner ‘Vikram Vedha’ release date is on September 30, 2022. The original version was also directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. 

Vikram Vedha movie review: Hrithik Roshan vs Saif Ali Khan power game BOWLS audience!

New Delhi: Talented filmmaker jodi of Pushkar-Gayatri's much-awaited Vikram Vedha has been seen by a section of media and fans too prior to its worldwide release on September 30, 2022. And the verdict on social media is OUT. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the titular roles of Vikram and Vedha. The audience is bowled over by the superlative performances of the stars and has flooded social media with their reviews.

VIKRAM VEDHA FANS AND CRITICS REVIEWS: 

Vikram Vedha is jointly produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Jio Studios. It also stars Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf besides Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The actioner will open in theatres on September 30, 2022. 

‘Vikram Vedha’ is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. The original version was also directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The remake also stars Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, and Rohit Saraf.  

It will be clashing with Mani Ratnam's period drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ which is a magnum opus that traces the story of the Chola Empire. 

 

