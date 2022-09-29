Vikram Vedha movie review: Hrithik Roshan vs Saif Ali Khan power game BOWLS audience!

New Delhi: Talented filmmaker jodi of Pushkar-Gayatri's much-awaited Vikram Vedha has been seen by a section of media and fans too prior to its worldwide release on September 30, 2022. And the verdict on social media is OUT. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the titular roles of Vikram and Vedha. The audience is bowled over by the superlative performances of the stars and has flooded social media with their reviews.

VIKRAM VEDHA FANS AND CRITICS REVIEWS:

#HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan power #VikramVedha with supreme performances... #Hrithik is fantabulous, breathes fire and venom, is sheer magic on screen... #Saif is superb, matches #Hrithik at every step, an actor who never ever disappoints. #VikramVedhaReview — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 28, 2022

#VikramVedha Review:



Yes, Vijay Sethupathi will always remain the best as Vedha but #HrithikRoshan gives another dimension to the character



Some scenes are feast



His performance & the character writing is very effective



Kudos to the writers #VikramVedhaReview pic.twitter.com/meHPsgYOaL September 28, 2022

Rating: 1/2 #VikramVedha: BIG SCREEN BONANZA SMASHING music, Superior Writing, Mind-Blowing Twists. EXPLOSIVE stadium like feel GUARANTEED #HrithikRoshan is FLAWLESS #SaifAliKhan delivers KNOCK OUT performance…110% DEADLY DUO #VikramVedhaReview pic.twitter.com/5DDQ8Qd1SP — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) September 28, 2022

#VikramVedha Recieving Blockbuster reviews from all cinema critics! Congrats to whole team on the success#VikramVedhaReview #HrithikRoshan — Box Office Karnataka (@Karnatakaa_BO) September 28, 2022

Vikram Vedha is jointly produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Jio Studios. It also stars Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf besides Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The actioner will open in theatres on September 30, 2022.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. The original version was also directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The remake also stars Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, and Rohit Saraf.

It will be clashing with Mani Ratnam's period drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ which is a magnum opus that traces the story of the Chola Empire.