New Delhi: As the calendar flips to 2024, the cinephile community eagerly anticipates a year filled with gripping storylines, stellar performances, and heart-pounding action. Among the much-anticipated releases, here are some movies that promise to keep audiences on the edge of their seats:

1. Fighter

2024 is set to kickstart with an adrenaline rush coutesy Fighter. Marking Hrithik Roshan's collaboration with War director Siddharth Anand, Fighter is India's first aerial action franchise. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone as Squadron leaders alongside Anil Kapoor as Group Captain for the Indian Air Force, Fighter is touted to be the most anticipated films of next year. Fighter's teaser was recently dropped and has amassed a thunderous response with 75 million plus views across social media platforms.

Synopsis:

Fighter showcases the story of an aspirational young man named Shamsher Pathania aka Patty's (Hrithik Roshan) journey to becoming the best Fighter jet pilot representing the Indian Air Force tracing a mission to protect the Indian airspace.

Release date: 25th January 2024 (Eve of India's 75th Republic Day)

2. Singham Again

Returning to the screen with roaring intensity, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again promises to bring back Rohit Shetty's iconic character in a way that will resonate with fans of the action genre. Brace yourselves for a sequel that aims to surpass the high bar set by its predecessor.

Synopsis:

The plot for the film is currently kept under tight wraps by director Rohit Shetty.

Release date: Independence day 2024

3. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Featuring the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is director Ali Abbas Zafar's next action entertainer. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. The film team has been sharing behind the scenes images of the film, that has been raking in audience interest for the film.

Synopsis:

With their contrasting personalities and maverick methods, Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan need to overcome their differences and labor together to transport the offenders to impartiality and preserve the day.

Release date: 10th April (Eid 2024)

4. Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao return in the highly anticipated sequel to 2018's horror comedy Stree. Stree 2 piqued audience's attention with its announcement. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film will bring back the team of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee once again.

Synopsis:

Stree 2 will revolve around ‘sarkate ka aatank’ (terror of the headless man). This time the message for Stree is ‘O stree raksha karna (Stree, please protect us)’.

Release date: August 30th 2024

5. Jigra

Directed by Vasan Bala and starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, this film is poised to deliver intense action sequences and a compelling narrative. The official announcement for Jigra which was both mysterious and exciting garnered immense eyeballs. Jigra marks to be Alia Bhatt's second venture into film production under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Synopsis:

A sister (Alia Bhatt) puts up a courageous fight for her brother (Vedang Raina).

Release date: September 27th 2024

6. Champions

Aamir Khan takes on a challenging role in the remake of the Spanish movie Champeons (Champions), directed by RS Prasanna. With his stellar acting and the intriguing storyline, the film will also be produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

Synopsis:

A former minor-league basketball coach receives a court order to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Despite his doubts, he soon realizes that together they can go further than they ever imagined.

Release date: Christmas 2024

As 2024 unfolds, these movies offer a diverse array of genres, from high-octane aerial action to supernatural thrills. Whether you're a fan of intense fight sequences, gripping narratives, or stellar performances, the lineup for 2024 is sure to have something for everyone. Mark your calendars, for this year is bound to be a thrilling ride at the cinema.