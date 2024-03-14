New Delhi: It's indeed hard to find a perfect superstar who fulfills all the aspects of being a hero. Good in acting, dancing, persona, and action. One superstar certainly is running in a league of his own - Hrithik Roshan. Recently, he proved his mettle as a full-fledged actor in Fighter where everyone saw his flawless acting, mind-blowing dance, power-packed action, and the cherry on the top was his fresh chemistry with Deepika Padukone. It's after Kabir from WAR, that the audience sees the Greek God beating his own standards as Patty from Fighter.

Fighter presented Hrithik in the never-before-seen avatar of a fighter jet pilot and he indeed booked his triumph with his charisma. The way he carried the persona of squadron leader shows his commitment as an actor. Worth to say, that the uniform suits him. Call him the smartest IAF pilot and no one will deny it. Be it in the emotional scenes, comic scenes, mind-blowing dance, or action scenes, His canvas as an actor is always expanding. He indeed emerged as the best choice for the role in Fighter. Fighter is a film that is heavily loaded with action with the backdrop of the Indian Air Force which carries the theme of patriotism at its core, which indeed needed a face that could stand with this personality and Hrithik justified it all with sheer perfection. In fact, after the audience saw his charismatic presence as Kabir in WAR, Patty from Fighter came as a perfect follow-up.

Hrithik's versatility was indeed on display in Fighter, which comes from his vast experience of selecting roles that are poles apart from each other. Debuted as a big commercial hero in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai to Koi... Mil Gaya to Koi... Mil Gaya to Jodhaa Akbar to Guzaarish to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to WAR to Vikram Vedha to now Fighter, the whole slate is very versatile. Looking at Hrithik's filmography, we can only say that change Is The Only Constant.

Conclusively, as a versatile actor, we can see Hrithik qualify every filter. He is one of the biggest and most loved superstars of this nation who enjoys a tremendous fan following across the globe and nothing to doubt, all for a reason.