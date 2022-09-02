New Delhi: As the trailer release of Vikram Vedha is just around the corner, fans still can’t seem to get enough of Hrithik Roshan who made a lasting impact in the teaser of the highly anticipated action-drama. Netizens continue to rave about the teaser of Vikram Vedha, which went on to cross 1 million likes in record time to become the most liked teaser in the history of Hindi cinema.

Ahead of the film’s trailer launch,let’s take a look at what the fans have to say about Hrithik Roshan’s character, Vedha. Taking to social media a netizen said, “Hrithik once said ‘giving the audience the same thing is redundant. Give them something more, a little more’ and with Vikram Vedha he gave us a lot more. The most versatile and all-rounder actor in Bollywood.”

All praise for Hrithik’s versatility and referring to him as the ‘complete package’, a fan said, “Give any role to Hrithik and he will always do justice to it. He is the definition of a perfect hero (acting, dance, looks, and personality).”

Another echoed the same sentiment, stating, “Hrithik Roshan remains the most all-round talented star in Bollywood. Still not seen anyone come close to him when it comes to physique, dancing, looks, presence, acting ability, humanity and pretty much everything else.”

Looking forward to the originality he brings on screen another fan said, “Hrithik will take Vedha to the next level with his interpretation. Everyone was skeptical about Agneepath, but he proved them wrong with his interpretation of Vijay without copying Amitabh Bachchan.”

Another was all praise for the superstar’s grey character saying, “I can’t wait for the movie. Hrithik looks menacing. This is exactly the role he needed." Stated another fan, “I love the way Hrithik has made Vedha his own, more maniac and deadly. That devilish smile…he looks absolutely lethal.”