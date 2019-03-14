हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi Biopic

Huge honour for Anand Pandit to back Modi's biopic

Pandit has been associated with films such as "Satyameva Jayate", "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2" and "Total Dhamaal".

Huge honour for Anand Pandit to back Modi&#039;s biopic

Mumbai: Producer Anand Pandit says it's a huge honour to produce "PM Narendra Modi", which is also backed by Sandeep Ssingh.

"The story of Narendra Modiji is not just inspiring but iconic in every respect. It's a huge honour for me to be a part of this project," Pandit said in a statement.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who essays the role of the Prime Minister, said: "Anand Pandit is a veteran producer with a prolific list of films to his credit. It is wonderful to have him on board this film. The team of this biopic needed his insight."

Pandit has been associated with films such as "Satyameva Jayate", "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2" and "Total Dhamaal".

"With Omung (Kumar B) behind the camera, Vivek in front of it and Sandip as the creative force behind the project, we have an extremely credible team working on the biopic," said Pandit.

 

