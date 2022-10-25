Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha visit Modhera Sun Temple, enjoy Gujarati cuisine in Ahmedabad ahead of Double XL release

New Delhi: The team of Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra along with Saqib Salim were seen cruising around the city of Ahmedabad ahead of their upcoming film Double XL which is all set to release on November 4, 2022.

The actors didn’t only delve into the beauty of Ahmedabad by visiting the tranquil Modhera Sun Temple but also with Diwali around the corner they enjoyed the delicacies with a lavish and traditional Gujarati Thali.

The movie Double XL presented by T-Series which is releasing on the November 4 this year starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra, is a slice of life comedy which tells us our dreams and ambitions are not co-related to our size.

See the pictures from their visit to Ahmedabad

The film attempts to challenge bodyweight stereotypes that have been prevalent in our society for a long time. Double XL takes a trip into the hearts of two plus-size women, as they navigate through a society that frequently associates a woman's attractiveness or beauty with her size and go on to fulfill their dreams. The trailer of the film was released on October 12.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will also appear in a cameo appearance in Double XL.

Double XL is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema Production. The film is directed by Satramm Ramani and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series.