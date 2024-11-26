Shoojit Sircar’s latest cinematic gem, I Want To Talk, has finally graced theaters, and audiences are captivated by its poignant narrative and heartfelt storytelling. The film highlights Sircar’s brilliance in exploring human emotions, telling the inspiring story of Arjun Sen, a resilient man who, despite enduring over 20 surgeries, lives with unyielding passion and determination.

The film’s emotionally rich narrative has struck a chord with viewers, prompting widespread acclaim on social media. Fans and cinephiles alike are calling it a must-watch, praising Shoojit Sircar’s direction and Abhishek Bachchan’s phenomenal performance.

Here’s how netizens are celebrating I Want To Talk:

One fan wrote: "Dear quality cinema lovers, request you all to go & watch the emotional saga, yet another masterpiece fr dir #ShoojitSircar. Most importantly, one of the finest mesmerising performances of #AbhishekBachchan @juniorbachchan. #IWantToTalkInCinemas @SrBachchan #IWantToTalk"

Another admirer tweeted: "Just watched #IWantToTalk in the theatre and fell in love with every second of it. #ShoojitSircar sir's magical vision and @juniorbachchan sir's masterclass of acting has made this movie a beautiful piece of art. How I wish more movies like this and October to be made."

A heartfelt comment read: "#IWantToTalk is not an easy watch, yet it comforts you in a way only a #ShoojitSircar movie can. It hurts & heals you together. To say this is @juniorbachchan’s best would be an understatement, as he puts his heart, soul & all other organs into it. Such films need to be seen."

One viewer reflected: "Off lately, if you ever felt that movies have been extremely loud, go watch #IWantToTalk! @juniorbachchan delivers another superlative performance. Thank you #ShoojitSircar for giving such a heartfelt movie in today's time!"

Another fan applauded: "@ronnielahiri what a movie you make. I want to talk. More movies should be made like this with #ShoojitSircar and @juniorbachchan. AB is just phenomenal like Irfan. Thanks, bro. Wish you the best of luck."

I Want To Talk is directed by Shoojit Sircar, with a screenplay by Ritesh Shah. Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan in a career-defining role. Released on November 22, 2024, the movie is now running in theaters and continues to garner praise for its emotional depth and stellar performances.