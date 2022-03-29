IIFA Awards 2022: Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday to headline starry event!

New Delhi: Top Bollywood stars will be descending upon Abu Dhabi for the 22nd edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in May.

The young and rising star, Ananya Panday is ready to set fire on the stage with her first ever performance at the leading award ceremony.

Besides the debut performer at the event, the most bankable superstar, Salman Khan will be hosting the ceremony at Yas Island in Etihad Arena.

And the dashing young star, Varun Dhawan will be lighting up the stage too with one of his ever so anticipated performances, as he steals our hearts away with his dance moves. Headlining the event, Salman, Varun and Ananya will be the main performers, and this trio of performers has left the audience super pumped and excited.

A press conference was held for the same in Mumbai on Monday (March 28) where Varun, Ananya and Salman stunned the red carpet along with host, Maniesh Paul.

While Salman Khan donned a black suit with a blue shirt, Varun Dhawan rocked a casual blue tee with a white suit and Ananya kept it classy in a green printed blazer and shorts set paired with a white formal shirt inside.

The conference was so much fun that the viewers already know the level of entertainment and energy to expect from such a trio.