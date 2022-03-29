हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IIFA 2022

IIFA Awards 2022: Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday to headline starry event!

A press conference was held for upcoming event in Mumbai on Monday (March 28), attended by Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and Salman Khan.

IIFA Awards 2022: Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday to headline starry event!
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: Top Bollywood stars will be descending upon Abu Dhabi for the 22nd edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in May.

The young and rising star, Ananya Panday is ready to set fire on the stage with her first ever performance at the leading award ceremony.

Besides the debut performer at the event, the most bankable superstar, Salman Khan will be hosting the ceremony at Yas Island in Etihad Arena.

And the dashing young star, Varun Dhawan will be lighting up the stage too with one of his ever so anticipated performances, as he steals our hearts away with his dance moves. Headlining the event, Salman, Varun and Ananya will be the main performers, and this trio of performers has left the audience super pumped and excited.

A press conference was held for the same in Mumbai on Monday (March 28) where Varun, Ananya and Salman stunned the red carpet along with host, Maniesh Paul. 

While Salman Khan donned a black suit with a blue shirt, Varun Dhawan rocked a casual blue tee with a white suit and Ananya kept it classy in a green printed blazer and shorts set paired with a white formal shirt inside.

The conference was so much fun that the viewers already know the level of entertainment and energy to expect from such a trio.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IIFA 2022IIFA awardsIIFAAnanya PandayVarun DhawanSalman KhanManiesh Paul
Next
Story

Despite RRR storm, The Kashmir Files remains STRONG at Box Office, earns Rs 231 cr!

Must Watch

PT3M34S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 34th Day of Russia-Ukraine War