I'm often disasppointed with scripts which come my way: Jim Sarbh

Mumbai: Jim Sarbh, who has given critically-acclaimed performances in films such as "Neerja" and "Padmaavat", says he feels underwhelmed with the kind of scripts coming his way.

The actor caught the audience's attention as the antagonist in his 2016 debut, "Neerja". He has also starred in "Sanju" and was most recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's "Made in Heaven"

"Films have always been my first love but because I kept getting cast in plays or because the school I went to didn't have film acting course. It just had theatre studies -- I came from a theatrical tradition.

"I have spent the better part of my life reading some of the best plays in the world. I am spoilt. I imagine that each script I get should be as good as those plays and I am often sorely disappointed," the actor told PTI.

Having played some of the most iconic parts on stage, the longing to do good work in films has only increased, Sarbh, 31, says.

"I have had the opportunity of playing, in my opinion, some of the best characters ever written in a play, Romeo in 'Romeo and Juliet', Jerry in 'Zoo Story' and I can keep going. I have been lucky (in theatre).

"(But) how will I get those parts (here)? I am waiting for an opportunity to sink my teeth into roles that are complicated, interesting as any of these."

The actor, however, found an opportunity where he could work and build his character while working on "Made in Heaven", created by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

He is garnering praise for his role of a rich Delhi industrialist, Adil Khanna, a complicated man, torn between his current love interest and wife.

"In the beginning, my character was a little underwritten as compared to others, which was quite refreshing actually. You could get an interpretation reading the character that 'oh he is just a bad guy' but I was more interested in playing him as a person who fell in love, again," Sarbh says.

"Made in Heaven" is directed by Zoya, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair.

The makers recently announced season two of the series.