IMDb changes rating system for The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri calls it 'unethical'

New Delhi: Director Vivek Agnihotri recently expressed his dismay with movie, TV show rating platform IMDb as it tweaked its rating system for the filmmaker's latest film 'The Kashmir Files'.

On the user rating page of IMDb, the website declared: 'Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title. To preserve the reliability of our rating system, an alternate weighting calculation has been applied'. The film currently has a weighted average rating of 8.3/10 based on 228,012 IMDb users.

A Twitter user shared this development with a screenshot of the note and tagged filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri in the post. Agnihotri retweeted the post and wrote, "THIS IS UNUSUAL AND UNETHICAL."

Take a look at his post:

THIS IS UNUSUAL AND UNETHICAL. https://t.co/Iwcc7yQCGk — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 14, 2022

The Twitter user had accused IMDb of dipping the ratings by employing a new method of calculation. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri agreed with his point of view and called it 'unethical'.

In a recent post, director Vivek Agnihotri revealed that the state of Rhode Island in the US has officially recognised Kashmir Genocide owing to his film on the subject titled 'The Kashmir Files'.

He shared a picture of the same in a Facebook post with a caption that read, "First time in 32 years, any state in the world, the democratic & liberal state of USA -Rhode Island, has officially recognised Kashmir Genocide due to a very small film. Pl read this and decide who is the persecutor and who should get the punishment. This is #NewIndia."

‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.