The Kashmir Files: US state Rhode Island officially recognises 'Kashmir Genocide', Vivek Agnihotri pens note

New Delhi: Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' has received praise from critics and audiences and doing wonders at the Box Office. In a recent post, director Vivek Agnihotri revealed that the state of Rhode Island in the US has officially recognised Kashmir Genocide owing to his film on the subject titled 'The Kashmir Files'.

He shared a picture of the same in a Facebook post with a caption that read, "First time in 32 years, any state in the world, the democratic & liberal state of USA -Rhode Island, has officially recognised Kashmir Genocide due to a very small film. Pl read this and decide who is the persecutor and who should get the punishment. This is #NewIndia."

Take a look at his post:

Anupam Kher starrer ‘The Kashmir Files’, which is based on the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus of 1989 continues with its phenomenal performance at the box-office. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial recorded a massive growth of 325.35 percent on Day 3, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film has also garnered huge critical acclaim and is being appreciated for its hard-hitting narrative and stupendous performances by the cast.

‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.