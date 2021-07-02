Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan announces father's film 'Dubai Return' to release on THIS date!

New Delhi: Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan recently made an exciting announcement on his Instagram that will surely make your day if you're a big Irrfan Khan fan! The star kid shared a poster of his father's unreleased film 'Dubai Return' and announced that the movie will release on YouTube on Saturday (July 3). This surprising statement sent the fans into a tizzy as they geared up to watch the late actor's unseen film. In the film, Irrfan plays the role of a gangster named Aftaab Angrez.

In the vibrant poster of the film, Irrfan is seen with long locks, donning a stylish white cowboy hat with yellow sunglasses. Babil captioned the picture, saying, "Releasing tomorrow on YouTube!".

Check out the poster and the announcement:

The 2005 film, directed by Aditya Battacharya, was screened at IFFI (International Film Festival of India), however, it never released in theatres. Along with Irrfan Khan, Vijay Maurya, Razak Khan also starred in the film.

Earlier, Irrfan's son Babil had announced that he had decided to drop out of the University of Westminster to 'give his all' to his budding acting career. Last week, he had taken to his Instagram to bid goodbye to his friends in college.

He is now ready to follow in his father’s footsteps and is going to pursue a career in acting. He has bagged his first movie with Anushka Sharma’s production house ‘Clean Slate Filmz’ and will be seen in Tripti Dimri starrer Netflix film ‘Qala’. He is also working on a project with director Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri.

Irrfan Khan died last year on April 29 after having a colon infection. The actor was just 53 years old. He was first diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 for which he had undergone treatment and even chemotherapy. However, later he developed an infection and succumbed to death. His untimely demise has created a huge vacuum in the Hindi film industry.