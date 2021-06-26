हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Honoured to work with you legends': Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan on collaborating with 'Piku' director Shoojit Sircar

Sharing the news on his Instagram account, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan posted a few pictures of him posing with Shoojit and producer Ronnie Lahiri. 

&#039;Honoured to work with you legends&#039;: Irrfan Khan&#039;s son Babil Khan on collaborating with &#039;Piku&#039; director Shoojit Sircar
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Babil Khan

Mumbai: Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has got an opportunity to work with director Shoojit Sircar on his new project. For the unversed, Irrfan had featured in Shoojit's hit film 'Piku'.

Sharing the news on his Instagram account, Babil posted a few pictures of him posing with Shoojit and producer Ronnie Lahiri. "Honoured to work with you legends," he captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

 

Lahiri also shared pictures of Sircar and Babil on Instagram and wrote: "Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is?"

The yet-to-be-titled project also features actor Zayn Khan. Apart from this, Babil will also be seen in Netflix's 'Qala', co-starring Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.

