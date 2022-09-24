Is a film by Subhash Ghai and Siddharth Malhotra on cards? Deets inside

New Delhi: If there's one filmmaker whose name is synonymous with patriotism in Indian cinema, it's none other than the legendary Subhash Ghai.

Subhash Ghai has not only set but consistently uplifted patriotism in Indian cinema. His masterpieces are still relevant, celebrated and remembered by the world. Be it 'Har Karam Apna Karenge,' or 'I Love My India,' Subhash Ghai personifies patriotism in Indian Cinema.

To celebrate the glory, Subhash Ghai's Whistling Woods in association with Mukta Arts is celebrating a 3-day festival with the stars of blockbuster films like 'Karma' and 'Shershaah' for underprivileged kids and students of cinema. Siddharth Malhotra and the team of Shershaah graced the second day of the 3-day event.

Speaking about Siddharth, Subhash Ghai stated, "Siddharth is a really gifted actor and has always, his empathy towards people translates on screen. Siddharth brilliantly portrays every character. Well, we shall collaborate soon on some project, just waiting for the right script to come along for both of us to work on."

In the Masterclass of Shershaah at Whistling Woods, Siddharth further expressed his dismay over the deletion of his favourite scenes in the movie, playing both Vikram Batra and his brother in the movie and also shared the time spent with the Batra family. Siddharth also shared, " I had my initial training from Whistling Woods and shall always cherish the time spent here and the learnings that I had here at the initial stage of my career"

The 3-day festival is garnering unwavering adulation and response from cinema enthusiasts and shall conclude tomorrow.

The 3-day festival opens avenues for common people, and cinema-enthusiasts to visit the campus for screenings, workshops, panel discussions, masterclasses, exhibits, among others.