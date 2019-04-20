Is this what Ranbir Kapoor will play in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'?

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. The film's logo was unveiled last month on a grand scale when 150 drones lit up the sky in the Kumbh. The 'Brahmastra' logo reveal was a glimpse to the grand and mystical world of the film. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is slated to release in December this year. It is a trilogy with the first part releasing this year.

Makers are keeping details of the film under wraps and till now we only know about Ranbir and Alia's character names. The Kapoor lad will play Shiva whereas Alia plays his love interest, Isha.

As per a report in Mid- Day, Ranbir will be playing the role of a DJ who walks out of his home against his father wishes. "The story then traces his journey as he tries to fulfil his dreams and discovers his superpowers in the process.", a source reveals to the tabloid.

The source further reveals that 'Brahmastra' has high octane action sequences and that Ranbir underwent training in traditional Indian martial arts including Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai, before the film went on floors.

Well, that surely raises our curiosity about the film.

'Brahmastra' also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. It is backed by Karan Johar and went on floors in 2017. As per reports, love blossomed between the lead par, Alia and Ranbir on the sets of the film.